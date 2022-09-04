102,300 Shares in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 102,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.08% of IAA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Discerene Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 889.8% in the 1st quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,710,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,923,000 after buying an additional 3,335,546 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the 1st quarter valued at $108,467,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,420,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,839,000 after buying an additional 1,068,218 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in IAA by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 697,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,671,000 after purchasing an additional 366,666 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in IAA during the 1st quarter worth $13,773,000. 99.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $37.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $61.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.47.

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $520.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.48 million. IAA had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 88.51%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IAA. Barrington Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

