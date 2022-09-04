MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 10,151 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $7,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 704.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS stock opened at $183.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $135.46 and a 52-week high of $211.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.62 and its 200 day moving average is $185.90.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.02 by $0.13. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.33.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $1,677,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares in the company, valued at $23,948,581.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $1,677,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares in the company, valued at $23,948,581.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

