Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $3.62 Million in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 165,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,624,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.15% of Spirit Airlines at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen downgraded Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

SAVE stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.05. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.87.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

