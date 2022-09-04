D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 357 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after buying an additional 45,935 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 120,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after buying an additional 33,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

In other news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZBH stock opened at $105.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 96.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.24 and its 200 day moving average is $116.63. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $153.76.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.07%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

