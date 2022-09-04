Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 72,900 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,900 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.59% of Quanex Building Products worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,257,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,153,000 after acquiring an additional 51,299 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 586,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,310,000 after acquiring an additional 56,059 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 379,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 25,426 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

In related news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 5,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $146,801.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.23. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $25.94.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.18. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 6.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

