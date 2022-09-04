Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.68% of Franklin Street Properties worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 42,500 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $167,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 50,000 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at $891,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 42,500 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $167,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Franklin Street Properties Stock Up 4.5 %

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $309.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.87. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58.

Franklin Street Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

Featured Articles

