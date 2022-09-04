Bank of Montreal Can Sells 85,164 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 85,164 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $22,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC opened at $164.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $213.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.12. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VMC. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.06.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

