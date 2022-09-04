Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 2.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EIX. Barclays decreased their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

Edison International Stock Performance

Edison International stock opened at $67.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.68. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $73.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.12%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Stories

