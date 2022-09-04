Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $126,000 Position in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SuRo Capital were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 165,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its position in SuRo Capital by 3.6% during the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 94,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SuRo Capital by 27.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 19,429 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $757,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SSSS opened at $6.19 on Friday. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $16.12. The company has a market cap of $187.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 50.30, a current ratio of 50.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSSS. JMP Securities cut their price objective on SuRo Capital from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of SuRo Capital to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SuRo Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

