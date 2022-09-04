Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,495 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Clean Harbors worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 425,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $116,475.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,180.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.38.

CLH stock opened at $116.78 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.56 and a twelve month high of $124.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.86.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

