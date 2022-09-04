Norinchukin Bank The Grows Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,030 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Workday were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,814,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,588,451,000 after buying an additional 840,799 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Workday by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,970,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $711,288,000 after buying an additional 172,194 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $688,093,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Workday by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,504,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $685,151,000 after buying an additional 16,143 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,801,000 after buying an additional 68,299 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $271,717.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,003,584.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,239,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $271,717.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,003,584.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $158.54 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.10 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of -203.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.90.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $239.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Workday to a “mixed” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

