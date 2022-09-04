ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,542 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $60.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.70 and a 12 month high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.42.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also

