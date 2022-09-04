Bank of Montreal Can Sells 21,494 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,494 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $19,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ATO opened at $114.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.80 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.18.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 49.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.38.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

