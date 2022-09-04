Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPMGet Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,806,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 133.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 132.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WPM. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.99.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

