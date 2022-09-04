Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,806,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 133.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 132.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WPM. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 4.7 %

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.