Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.08% of Raymond James worth $17,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter worth $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RJF. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Raymond James Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of RJF stock opened at $103.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.57 and its 200 day moving average is $100.20. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.37%.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

