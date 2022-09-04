CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 118,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 67,897 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CDW were worth $21,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW stock opened at $168.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.31. CDW Co. has a one year low of $152.15 and a one year high of $208.71.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

CDW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

