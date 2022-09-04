Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases 7,904 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Matterport were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Matterport by 32.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 506,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Matterport by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 9,792 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Matterport in the 4th quarter worth about $36,044,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Matterport by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,662,000 after acquiring an additional 19,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $233,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 346,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,830.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Matterport news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $233,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 346,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 74,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $374,096.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 749,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,767,957.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matterport presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.67. Matterport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.04.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.37 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 287.93% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. Matterport’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

