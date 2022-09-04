Yiren Digital (YRD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, September 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.

Yiren Digital Stock Performance

Shares of Yiren Digital stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.35. Yiren Digital has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $4.47.

Get Yiren Digital alerts:

Institutional Trading of Yiren Digital

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yiren Digital stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.02% of Yiren Digital worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Yiren Digital in a report on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.