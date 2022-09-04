MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 11,637 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,637 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,532,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,168,628,000 after acquiring an additional 104,270 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $853,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $483,924,000 after acquiring an additional 82,206 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,234,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,220,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $189,362,000 after acquiring an additional 183,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen set a $132.00 target price on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.45.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $98.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.55 and its 200-day moving average is $113.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.76 and a 52 week high of $185.43.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.51%.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

