MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,458 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $6,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $38.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.20. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $52.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average is $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $152.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 75.11% and a return on equity of 101.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

