Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.56)-($0.49) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.63). The company issued revenue guidance of $750-$755 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $756.01 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.56–$0.49 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.27.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.67. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $182,038.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,055.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $182,038.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,097 shares in the company, valued at $696,055.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $224,452.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,279 shares of company stock valued at $765,014 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 202.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

