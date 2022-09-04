MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,872 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,570 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Glacier Bancorp worth $6,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 144,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 30,387 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 331,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $49.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.57. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.43 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $221.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

