Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys 5,630 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ET. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $187,000. RR Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 74.0% during the first quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 8,154,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469,000 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $1,376,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 25.7% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE ET opened at $11.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.49.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.60%.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,591,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,591,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,388,538.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 26,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ET shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.