Visionary Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Coupang were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coupang in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Coupang by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coupang news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $1,712,942.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,558,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,516,073.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coupang Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of analysts recently commented on CPNG shares. CLSA cut Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coupang to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.99.

CPNG opened at $16.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average is $16.52. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 45.82% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coupang

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

