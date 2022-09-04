MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $6.53 Million Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 164.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,360 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Webster Financial worth $6,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,864,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,170,000 after buying an additional 326,552 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,235,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,531,000 after buying an additional 64,316 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $185,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,966,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,455,000 after buying an additional 1,230,828 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,329,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,705,000 after buying an additional 61,339 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $607.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush lowered Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $371,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,099,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Featured Stories

