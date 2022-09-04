Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $1.16 Million in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,943 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZD. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at about $84,424,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth about $69,176,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth about $63,717,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth about $29,116,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth about $27,134,000. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Sarah Ann Fay purchased 1,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,501.38. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,070 shares in the company, valued at $957,444.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

ZD opened at $75.10 on Friday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.42 and a 52-week high of $143.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.97.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $337.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

About Ziff Davis

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.