Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.07% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 319.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 23,584 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCRI shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $59.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $94.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.38.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.17 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 17.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

(Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

See Also

