Bitcoin 2 Hits Market Cap of $8.49 Million (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 4th. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00002392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin 2 has a total market cap of $8.49 million and approximately $49.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000308 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 72.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00152016 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000219 BTC.

About Bitcoin 2

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

