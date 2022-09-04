Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,304 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.08% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 136,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,474,000 after buying an additional 54,456 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 10,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 176.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 45,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 29,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AOSL shares. Benchmark cut their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,307 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $99,408.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,136.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $99,408.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,136.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $250,763.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,604.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,680 shares of company stock valued at $472,852 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AOSL opened at $36.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.50. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average is $43.51.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $193.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

