Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 5,689 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,689 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.06% of World Fuel Services worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INT. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

World Fuel Services Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:INT opened at $24.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average is $25.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 0.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

About World Fuel Services

(Get Rating)

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.