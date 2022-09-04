Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 350 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.06% of Weis Markets worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,107,000 after purchasing an additional 69,412 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 27,740 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $1,226,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $907,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $725,000. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Weis Markets Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of WMK opened at $78.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.11. Weis Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $86.75.

Weis Markets Increases Dividend

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.64%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Weis Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

Weis Markets Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

See Also

