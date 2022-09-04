Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Stock Position Decreased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.21% of Amalgamated Financial worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMAL. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter valued at $96,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 17.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. 37.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Amalgamated Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.70. The firm has a market cap of $682.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Amalgamated Financial Increases Dividend

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Amalgamated Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amalgamated Financial news, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $101,556.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amalgamated Financial news, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated bought 12,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,003,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,511,489.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $101,556.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.