Relite Finance (RELI) Market Cap Reaches $0.00

Relite Finance (RELI) traded 95.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 4th. In the last week, Relite Finance has traded 100% lower against the U.S. dollar. Relite Finance has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $167.00 worth of Relite Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Relite Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00837167 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00015382 BTC.

About Relite Finance

Relite Finance’s total supply is 71,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,504,430 coins. Relite Finance’s official Twitter account is @relitefinance.

Buying and Selling Relite Finance

