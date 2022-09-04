Cian (CIAN) and The Competition Critical Comparison

Cian (NYSE:CIAN – Get Rating) is one of 146 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Cian to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.0% of Cian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Cian shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cian and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cian -23.40% -57.28% -32.15% Cian Competitors -63.43% -1,497.79% -11.36%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cian 0 3 3 0 2.50 Cian Competitors 381 2534 4694 60 2.58

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cian and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Cian currently has a consensus target price of $19.24, suggesting a potential upside of 465.88%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 56.18%. Given Cian’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cian is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cian and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cian $81.20 million -$38.50 million -10.63 Cian Competitors $889.44 million $6.56 million -11.37

Cian’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cian. Cian is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cian rivals beat Cian on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Cian

Cian PLC operates an online real estate classifieds platform in Russia. Its real estate platform connects millions of users, the real estate buyers, and renters to millions of real estate listings of various types, such as residential and commercial, primary and secondary, and urban and suburban for sale and rent. The company was formerly known as Solaredge Holdings Limited. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

