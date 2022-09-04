Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 7,176 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,493 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $6,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $448,422,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,321.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,013,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,601,000 after purchasing an additional 941,891 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,720,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,026,000 after purchasing an additional 518,657 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,652,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,232,042,000 after purchasing an additional 291,152 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,787,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,196,623,000 after purchasing an additional 280,706 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.18.

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 35,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total transaction of $5,593,163.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,078,443.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $40,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 97,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,609,552.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 35,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total value of $5,593,163.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,078,443.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 397,945 shares of company stock valued at $67,637,415. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDNS stock opened at $168.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.28, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $194.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.96.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

