Comparing DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE) & Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT)

DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE – Get Rating) and Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

DynTek has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquidity Services has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get DynTek alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.0% of Liquidity Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of DynTek shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.3% of Liquidity Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DynTek N/A N/A N/A Liquidity Services 23.53% 20.58% 10.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DynTek and Liquidity Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares DynTek and Liquidity Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DynTek N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Liquidity Services $257.53 million 2.36 $50.95 million $1.88 9.08

Liquidity Services has higher revenue and earnings than DynTek.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for DynTek and Liquidity Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DynTek 0 0 0 0 N/A Liquidity Services 0 0 2 0 3.00

Liquidity Services has a consensus target price of $29.75, indicating a potential upside of 74.28%. Given Liquidity Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Liquidity Services is more favorable than DynTek.

Summary

Liquidity Services beats DynTek on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DynTek

(Get Rating)

DynTek, Inc. provides professional information technology services to mid-market commercial businesses, state and local government agencies, and educational institutions. It offers infrastructure and data center solutions, including advanced networking, security, server virtualization, and servers and storage solutions; and Microsoft platform solutions comprising management and virtualization, messaging, communications, desktop, data platform, identity and security, portals and collaboration, and midmarket solutions. The company also provides endpoint computing solutions, such as desktop and application, application and desktop virtualization, and desktop management solutions; and talent acquisition and staff augmentation solutions. In addition, it engages in value-added resale of hardware and software products. The company was formerly known as TekInsight, Inc. and changed its name to DynTek, Inc. in December 2001. DynTek, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

About Liquidity Services

(Get Rating)

Liquidity Services, Inc. provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination. It also provides marketplace for corporations located in the North America, Europe, Australia, Asia, and Africa to sell manufacturing surplus, salvage capital assets, and scrap material, as well as offers a suite of services, including surplus management, asset valuation, asset sales, marketing, returns management, asset recovery, and ecommerce services. In addition, the company operates a global search engine platform for listing used equipment for sale in the construction, machine tool, transportation, printing, and agriculture sectors. It offers products from industry verticals, such as consumer electronics, general merchandise, apparel, scientific equipment, aerospace parts and equipment, technology hardware, real estate, energy equipment, industrial capital assets, heavy equipment, fleet and transportation equipment, and specialty equipment. Liquidity Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for DynTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DynTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.