Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Stock Holdings Lowered by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 63,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

ACI stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.45. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.16.

Albertsons Companies Cuts Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.77 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 63.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 16.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $7,119,084.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 638,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,049,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $937,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,656.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $7,119,084.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 638,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,049,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,861 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

