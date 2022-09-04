PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3.95 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $855.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,962.79. The company has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.95 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $822.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $912.18.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

