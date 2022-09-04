CI Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 34,255 Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTRA. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at $12,444,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

CTRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.48. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.07.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

