CI Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 166.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,850 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 244.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,619,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,669 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,964,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,472,000 after purchasing an additional 359,528 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth approximately $15,189,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 844,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,473,000 after purchasing an additional 251,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.
Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of KNX stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $62.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.94.
Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation
In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $132,432.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,509.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Knight-Swift Transportation Profile
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.