CI Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 166.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,850 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 244.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,619,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,669 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,964,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,472,000 after purchasing an additional 359,528 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth approximately $15,189,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 844,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,473,000 after purchasing an additional 251,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of KNX stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $62.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $132,432.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,509.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Stories

