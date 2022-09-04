CI Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 150,653 Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 150,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.10% of Sangamo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,960,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,207,000 after buying an additional 304,940 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,539,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after buying an additional 130,258 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,059,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 115,701 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 6,897.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 873,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 860,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 115,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGMO. StockNews.com cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $865.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.41. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $11.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average of $4.89.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $29.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.06% and a negative net margin of 150.96%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $2,132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,752,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,600,643.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

