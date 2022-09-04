PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 12.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,017,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,509,000 after purchasing an additional 330,037 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 17.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 95.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 31,117 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 145,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

LNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

In other Alliant Energy news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico purchased 1,200 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT opened at $61.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.48. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $54.20 and a 1 year high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.59.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

