Global Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:AASP) & NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) Critical Review

NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) and Global Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:AASP – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

NuZee has a beta of -1.49, indicating that its share price is 249% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Acquisitions has a beta of -0.92, indicating that its share price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.8% of NuZee shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.9% of NuZee shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of Global Acquisitions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuZee -406.45% -107.78% -90.87% Global Acquisitions N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NuZee and Global Acquisitions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares NuZee and Global Acquisitions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuZee $1.93 million 9.07 -$18.55 million ($0.67) -1.10 Global Acquisitions N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A

Global Acquisitions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NuZee.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NuZee and Global Acquisitions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuZee 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Acquisitions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Global Acquisitions beats NuZee on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NuZee

NuZee, Inc., a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and suppliers in North America and South Korea. The company provides its products under Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brands. It serves retail and grocery customers, office, and hospitality sectors. NuZee, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Global Acquisitions

Global Acquisitions Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to seek, investigate, and acquire an interest in business opportunities. The company was formerly known as All-American Sportpark, Inc. and changed its name to Global Acquisitions Corporation in February 2021. Global Acquisitions Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

