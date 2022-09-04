Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) versus International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Financial Review

Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF – Get Rating) and International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Captor Capital and International Tower Hill Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Captor Capital -49.00% -38.73% -26.62% International Tower Hill Mines N/A -7.32% -7.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Captor Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of International Tower Hill Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of International Tower Hill Mines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Captor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A International Tower Hill Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Captor Capital and International Tower Hill Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Captor Capital and International Tower Hill Mines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Captor Capital $26.12 million 0.26 -$14.68 million ($0.27) -0.64 International Tower Hill Mines N/A N/A -$5.98 million ($0.03) -16.33

International Tower Hill Mines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Captor Capital. International Tower Hill Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Captor Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

International Tower Hill Mines beats Captor Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Captor Capital

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co. brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp. and changed its name to Captor Capital Corp. in June 2017. Captor Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd. and changed its name to International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. in March 1991. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

