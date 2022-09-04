PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $4.38 Million Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.20. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $46.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

About Delta Air Lines



Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

