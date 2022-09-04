PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 88.3% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $597,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Albemarle by 93,900.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Albemarle to $294.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.05.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $259.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.06, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.95 and its 200 day moving average is $223.01. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $169.93 and a twelve month high of $298.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 71.17%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

