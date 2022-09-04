CI Investments Inc. Has $668,000 Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the first quarter worth approximately $3,616,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the first quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 47.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 120,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 38,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

X has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $23.00 target price on United States Steel in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.05.

United States Steel Stock Up 1.1 %

X stock opened at $21.71 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average is $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.16.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.01. United States Steel had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.17%.

United States Steel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

