Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.10% of Standex International worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Standex International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International Price Performance

SXI stock opened at $86.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Standex International Co. has a 1 year low of $79.02 and a 1 year high of $121.44.

Standex International Announces Dividend

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $184.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.35 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SXI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Standex International from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

About Standex International

(Get Rating)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.