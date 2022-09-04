Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 31,077 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.13% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $592.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.44.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.83 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 38.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 36.10%.

Insider Transactions at Genco Shipping & Trading

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 25,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $437,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,802 shares in the company, valued at $539,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $978,312.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,824 shares in the company, valued at $873,645.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,134 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GNK. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading Profile

(Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

