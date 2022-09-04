Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,669 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.28% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,531 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $10,640,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,477 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 89,865 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,629 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Price Performance

SMBC stock opened at $51.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.45. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $61.93. The company has a market capitalization of $481.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $34.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.09%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.